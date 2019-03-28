Roland LeRoy Kroeger, Sr., 89, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Roland was born in Glen Burnie on December 22, 1929. He was the owner of Kroeger Electric Company, which he operated since 1959. He had spent many years as a volunteer and was a past president of the Anne Arundel Alarmers from 1977 to 1994. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 136, St. James City, FL. He lived his winters at his home in St. James City, Florida, and his summers at his home in Glen Burnie, Maryland. He also previously lived on the Chester River in Grasonville, MD.Roland enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, boating, fishing, crabbing and spending time on the water. He always brought smiles and joy to all family gatherings.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris June Kroeger, his daughter DeLacey (Dee) Ferrera (Sal) and son Roland (Lee) Kroeger, Jr. (Joyce), and his brother Karl Lietzau (Jan). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.Friends may call at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, S.E., Glen Burnie, MD, on Friday, March 29 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary