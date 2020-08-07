1/1
Roland Metz Bristow Jr.
Roland Metz

Bristow, Jr., of Aberdeen, died Monday, August 3 at Brinton Woods Post Acute Care Center in Baltimore. He was 79.

Born in Aberdeen, MD, he was the son of the late Roland M. and Ella (Buchanan) Bristow, Sr.

A 1959 graduate of Aberdeen High School, Mr. Bristow proudly served his country in the US Army and then went to work for the Chrysler Corporation for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting with his late father, his dogs, tending to his yard and garden, having won two Beautification Awards from the City of Aberdeen. His great joy, however, was making memories with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet (Tinkler) Bristow; daughter, Holly Bristow Pritchett and husband William of Abingdon; grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany and Will Pritchett; and his sister, Bette Freeman of Virginia Beach, VA.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 10 from 5-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc., 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com. Interment will be private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
