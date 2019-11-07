|
Roland B. Utterbaugh, age 101, of Wallace, North Carolina, passed away October 29, 2019.
Roland was born to George and Flora Utterbaugh in Baltimore, Maryland.
Roland was a student and athlete. He played football for Baltimore City College when they won the championship title in 1938 against Polytechnic Institute, one of the oldest public-school rivalries in the U.S. Roland served in World War II as a Merchant Marine.
He was a dedicated long-term employee for the Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company in Baltimore, Maryland. Roland's sales persistence and drive projected him to top salesman on multiple occasions throughout his tenure with the company. He was very proud of what he did for a living. He retired from the company in 1983.
He was also a member of Hillendale Country Club where he enjoyed golfing and dining with friends and family. He then relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1983 where he then joined the Pelican Bay Country Club. Roland's final three years were spent in Wilmington, North Carolina closer to his son.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his daughter, Deborah Ann; and his grandson, Derek Nierman.
Left to remember him are his son, Roland B. Utterbaugh Jr. and wife, Maria; daughter, Gail Nierman and husband, Robert; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church of Wallace, North Carolina with Fr. Fernando Melendez Castaneda officiating and the U.S. Navy performing military honors.
Roland lived a very long and fruitful life. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019