Rolanda Rawlings
Rolanda Handy Rawlings of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 79. She is survived by her beloved son, Garland Jeffrey Gay, her siblings Rosina Handy Watkins, Ronald A. Handy, Roland Handy, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. As she requested, Ms. Rawlings' remains were donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board for use in the study of vascular dementia. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2:30pm.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:30 PM
