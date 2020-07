Rolf Muuss passed away suddenly on July 3, 2020 at the age of 95. He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude L. Muuss (nee Kremser) and his son Michael J. Muuss. Rolf is survived by his daughter, Gretchen and her husband Jeff. Funeral services were private. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Rolf E Muuss Prize Fund, Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21204



