Rollins William Brown Sr.
On June 20, 2020, Rollins William Brown, Sr., beloved husband of the late Dolores Rosalie Brown; devoted father of Rollins William Brown, Jr., and Linda Gail Brown; loving grandfather of Renee Nicole Brown, and Justin Wayne Brown.

Services are private. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
