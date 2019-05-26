Rom Joseph "Joe" Huskins, age 57, of Candler NC, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. A native of Baltimore MD, Joe was born on February 5, 1962 to Rom B Huskins of Blount TN and Carol Chesser of Harford County MD. A bricklayer by trade, in his free time he loved to follow sports of all kinds and it could be said that he was truly a sports encyclopedia. Joe especially loved football and baseball, and he enthusiastically pulled for the Ravens and the Orioles. He also loved fast trucks and was a devoted motorcycle enthusiast. Joe was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church in Candler NC. Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bessie and Rom Huskins, his maternal grandparents, Doris and Pete McDaniel, his nephew Jeffrey Anders, and his step-father David Chesser.In addition to his parents, Joe leaves behind a son, Corey Huskins of Baltimore MD; two brothers, Greg Anderson of Harford County MD and Grady Huskins of Blount TN; two sisters, Diane Anderson and Kimberly Anders, both of Harford County MD; two grandsons; his former step-father, Leon Anderson and his fiancée, Louise Ferguson of Harford County MD; and a multitude beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 3-4 pm followed by a memorial service at 4.Memorial Contributions in Joe's name may be made to: CarePartners McDowell, 575 Airport Rd., Marion, NC 28752 https://missionhealth.org/member-hospitals/carepartners/. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 26 to May 29, 2019