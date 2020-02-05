Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
702 West Lake Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
702 West Lake Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
702 West Lake Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Roma Cohen Notice
Roma Cohen (nee Weiner) passed away on February 3, 2020, at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, David Lee Cohen, brother, Marvin (Gemma) Weiner, and parents, Hattie and Harry Weiner. She is survived by her children, Steven and Sherrie Cohen, Dr. Bonnie Cohen and late Thomas Dudley, and Marla and David Oros, grandchildren, Lauren (Chad) Soummers, Jason Cohen, Brian Dudley, Hana Dudley, Erik (Samara) Oros, Heather Oros, and great grandson, Zeke Oros.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 5, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Birthright Israel Foundation, P.O. Box 21615, New York, NY 10086, www.birthrightisrael.foundation/donate. In mourning at 702 West Lake Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210, Wednesday immediately following interment until 4:30pm, then 6:30pm-8:30pm, Thursday 6:30pm - 8:30pm, and Sunday from 11-1pm. Services will be on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
