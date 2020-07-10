1/
Dr. Romeo A. Ferrer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romeo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 28, 2020 Dr. Romeo A. Ferrer of Annapolis MD. He was born in Manila, Philippines to Victorino C. Daroya and Dolores Luwanag Daroya on February 18, 1941. He grew up in Dagupan, Philippines. Romeo married Anna Severn. They were married for 20 years. He is survived by by his two children. Robin Ferrer Zentz (Craig Zentz) Roman David Ferrer (Kimberly Ottey). He was predeceased by his son, Roland Daniel Ferrer. On November 25, 1994 he married Dr. Mariflor Jamora (Suarez) and was blessed with two stepchildren, Frank Jamora (Hiromi Jamora) and Lisette Jamora (Mark Lo lacono) He is survived by five grandchildren. Roland Daniel Ferrer Il, Daniel Craig Zentz, Sarah Michelle Zentz, John Romeo Ferrer, and Roman David Ferrer Jr. A memorial gathering will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, on Friday July 17, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St John Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 1:30pm. Interment will be private. For further information please visit: www.barrancofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St John Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved