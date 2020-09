My husband, Scott and I were so lucky to have met Rona and Bruce on a hike in 2012. We talked the entire 2 hours and from

That moment on every time we came to deer valley from Florida we made sure to see Rona and Bruce. We dined; we wined, we concerted, we hiked, we talked, we laughed and we cried. I Love and will

Always love Rona for her honesty, her passion, her genuinity her sincerity, and her zest for life! I will always hold a special place in my heart for Rona.

Courtney Levin

Friend