|
|
On April 25, 2020, Dr. Rona Hyman (nee Waxman), age 95; beloved wife of the late Alvin Hyman; cherished mother of Phyllis Bloom and the late Joel Hyman; dear mother-in-law of Elliot Bloom and Brenda Hyman; devoted sister of the late Ivan Waxman; loving grandmother of Louis Hyman (Katherine Howe), Rachel Hyman, Noah (Shannon) Hyman, Elijah Hyman, David (Erica) Bloom, and the late Aaron Bloom; adoring Bubbie of Micah, Noah, Joel, Kylee and Charles; daughter of the late Samuel Waxman, Helen Shaffer Smith and Clarence Smith.
Rona was born and raised in Baltimore, graduating in 1942 from Forest Park High School. She was very fond of her years at Forest Park as she was the yearbook photographer. Rona attended Temple University School of Podiatry in Philadelphia. As a woman attending college during the years of 1942-1945 she encountered different obstacles placed in her way. Not to be undermined, Rona and two other female classmates out performed the men by ranking first through third in the graduation class.
Rona met Alvin on a blind date and married him in 1946. They established a home in Reading, PA where Joel and Phyllis were born. The family relocated to Baltimore in 1952. Rona established her Podiatry Practice in her father's office. Dedicated to her patients Rona practiced well into her 80's.
Rona was always involved in her children's lives. Rona and Alvin were involved with the Teen Centers, so the kids could have a safe place. Rona was always "MOM" to many. Always a great cook, family meals were shared. Rona loved reading and shared her love of reading throughout her life. She was a die hard Colts, Ravens and Orioles Fan.
Rona was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the National Museum of American Jewish Military History, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. Note: to the Alvin A. Hyman Yahrzeit Memorial Board. Contributions may also be made to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. Please request that they be directed to Jewish Volunteer Connection.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020