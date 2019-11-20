|
|
On November 19, 2019, Rona Katz (Nee Shane), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Linda Katz, Howard Katz (Nina Early), and Stephen Katz (Judith Engelskirch), granchildren, Benjamin, Morgan (Matt Peters), Kensey, Piper, and Joel Katz, and great-grandchildren, Reece Katz, Quinn Peters, and Colette Peters. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence Katz, siblings, Doris Shane, Dr. Sylvan Shane, Sidney Shane, and Eveline Hyman, and her parents, Ida and Morris Shane.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 22, at 12 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at 11604 Kelley Avenue, Lutherville, MD 21093, immediately following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019