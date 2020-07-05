Ronal T. Murr, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 28th at Encore Turf Valley, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Ron loved sports, played Poly football, fishing, being a "grill master", and was an avid gardener. He worked for Westinghouse as a contracts manager until his retirement. He always supported his kids and grandkids, especially in their sports. He is survived by his wife Peggy, his daughter Samantha and her husband Larry Thompson, his son Tyler and his wife Jeanine; by his grandchildren Jessica and Matthew Thompson and Lucy, Tatum, and Kate Murr; and by his brother in law Russ Balazs and his wife Bobbie, and sister in law Patricia King and her daughter Shanleigh. He was predeceased by his first wife Kathleen Gardner Murr. He also leaves behind an extended family at Encore Turf Valley, where he lived, who truly loved him, and his family will always be thankful for everything they did for him. There will be a memorial cookout for him at his family's home on July 1st and a graveside service July 8th at 10:00am at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to the MERR Institute for Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation to support his love of sea creatures. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com