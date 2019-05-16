On May 13, 2019 Ronald A. Adcock beloved husband and brother passed away after a valiant fight. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce, his sister Lynda Foshie, half brother Charles Adcock and wife Vickey, Michael Adcock, Carol Adcock and husband Warren Brown and brother in law Andre Koza. He was preceded in death by his parents, Narvel Eugene and Mary Kate Scalf Adcock and his beloved grandmother Lockie Mae Durham who took care of him and loved him dearly. Ron graduated from Poly and went three years at University of Maryland College Park where he played football and lacrosse. He retired from the City of Baltimore February 1, 2018. Ron "Doe" Adcock had an intense love of music. He was a musician and guitar player, long time member of the BBS and enjoyed attending various music shows and festivals with his many friends. His captivating blue eyes and smile will be missed.A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 3-6 PM. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019