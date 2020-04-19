|
Ronald Anthony Goralski, 82, of Millersville passed away on April 15, 2020. Ronald was born on February 17, 1938 in Baltimore to the late Francis (Frank) & Clara Goralski. He enjoyed classic cars and was a member of a Corvette Club. He also loved animals and investing. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Patricia Goralski; his devoted son, Craig Goralski and his wife, Musette; his loving grandsons, Kerek and Dane Goralski; and his dear sister, Shirley Brady.
Funeral arrangements are private, for further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020