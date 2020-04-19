Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Ronald A. Goralski


1938 - 2020
Ronald A. Goralski Notice
Ronald Anthony Goralski, 82, of Millersville passed away on April 15, 2020. Ronald was born on February 17, 1938 in Baltimore to the late Francis (Frank) & Clara Goralski. He enjoyed classic cars and was a member of a Corvette Club. He also loved animals and investing. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Patricia Goralski; his devoted son, Craig Goralski and his wife, Musette; his loving grandsons, Kerek and Dane Goralski; and his dear sister, Shirley Brady.

Funeral arrangements are private, for further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
