Ronald Boyd Bair, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his daughters, Sheri L. (Bob) Heckle and Cindi A. (Morris) Pearson; sisters, Judy Bair and Sandy (Dennis) Marshall; and grandchildren, Zachary B. and Lindsay A. Heckle, and Madison A. Pearson. Ronald was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carol Ann Bair; and parents, Elwood and Audrey Bair.



Ron was born the son of a Methodist minister on September 9th, 1937. As a young man, he loved riding horses. One of his favorites was his Palomino named Apache.



Upon graduating high school, Ron received a Congressional appointment to the Bainbridge Naval Academy Preparatory School in Port Deposit, Maryland. After graduation, Ron served four years in the United States Navy, primarily aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway. His military travels took him to the Pacific where he served in Japan and the Philippines.



After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Ron returned home and married the love of his life Carol Ann Bair (nee Barbour) on June 25th, 1960. Their life long union of sixty years produced two daughters, Sheri Lynn (Bob) Heckle, and Cindi Ann (Morris) Pearson as well as three grandchildren, Zachary B. Heckle, Lindsay A. Heckle, and Madison A. Pearson.



He was immensely proud of both his daughters as well as all of his grandchildren and was always a provider for his family. Everything Ron did was done with perfection and love.



Ron went on to continue his service protecting the United States in a different capacity. He worked over thirty years for the National Security Agency.



Ron's work took him to parts of the world which we generally only read about in world and ancient history books. Occasionally the family was allowed to accompany him on these overseas assignments and as such, he afforded his family the opportunity to live in Taiwan and Turkey for several years. These were memories Ron always treasured, and the family is forever grateful for.



During his spare time, Ron was a model railroader, studied and researched Ancient Egypt, took up family genealogy research, and became a Civil War researcher. His Civil War research led him to become an author and he wrote the book A Trooper's Story, which was published in 2013.



After his retirement from public service, Ron and Carol settled into a life of leisure, enjoying their children and grandchildren at their home in Westminster, Maryland and later in Camden, Delaware.



Ronald Boyd Bair was a brother, sailor, husband, father, grandfather, and a good friend to all who knew him. The family's lasting memory of Ron is that, Ron showed Carol the world, but Carol was Ron's world, with a lasting bond spanning sixty years of their love.



Funeral services will be private. Please omit flowers.



