On February 29, 2020 Ronald C. Bartholme passed peacefully at home with the assistance of the Gilchrist Center. Survived by his loving wife Dawn M. (nee Tuxford), Devoted father of Mark J. Bartholme (Christina), Jenny R. Bartholme, Gwen K. Blizzard, Christina M. Hadding (William), April Glaeser and her family. Very special Poppy to 6 awesome grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Beloved brother of Eduard W. Bartholme Jr., (Laura), Cindy L. Kerr (Martin) and several nieces and nephews. Pre deceased by his father Eduard W. Bartholme Sr., mother Charlotte E. (Tracey) and his nephew Nikolaus A. Bartholme. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Jarrettsville, MD on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10am to 12noon at which time the service will begin. A reception will follow. Those who desire may make a donation to ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King Street, Suite 420, Alexandria, VA 22314. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2020