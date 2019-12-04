Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Oheb Shalom Memorial Park
Berrymans Lane
Ronald Caplan passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 84. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Celia S. Caplan (nee Daniels) and parents, Charles and Anna Isaacs. Ronald is survived by his children, Charles (Stephanie Naftaniel) Caplan and Abby Caplan, grandchildren, Cora and Spencer Caplan, and his niece, Phyllis Hart.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, December 4, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044. In mourning at 4898 Clearwater Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043, Wednesday and Thursday, from 2 pm until 8 pm each day.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
