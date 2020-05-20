Ronald DeStefano
Ronald DeStefano (Mr. Ron), 73, passed away on May 16, 2020; loving husband of Cheryl E. Tillman for 39 yrs.; devoted father of Adam DeStefano and his wife Marielle, and Bryan DeStefano and his fiancée Laura; dear brother of Paul DeStefano and his wife Marcy and Dr. Dennis DeStefano.

Due to existing circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. DeStefano's memory to Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Mr. Ron, as our kids called him when they were growing up, was a wonderful husband, father, and dear friend who will be missed greatly. His amazing wit, sense of humor, and warm smile will never be forgotten and our memories cherished forever. We are praying for peace and wholeness for the DeStefano Family. With sincere condolences, The Campbell Family
Rina Campbell
Friend
