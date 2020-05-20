Ronald DeStefano (Mr. Ron), 73, passed away on May 16, 2020; loving husband of Cheryl E. Tillman for 39 yrs.; devoted father of Adam DeStefano and his wife Marielle, and Bryan DeStefano and his fiancée Laura; dear brother of Paul DeStefano and his wife Marcy and Dr. Dennis DeStefano.



Due to existing circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. DeStefano's memory to Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store