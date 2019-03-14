Home

On March 11, 2019, Ronald (Whitey) Dowling (83), loving husband of Shirley Joy (James), son of Millard & Marquerite; sister Sandra; father/stepfather of Alice & Michael, Michael & Rhonda, Jackie, Tom, Jim & Jody, Jodie & Tom, Cindy & Jay, Timmy (deceased) & Bevy, Melissa & Mike; many grandchildren & great grandchildren; passed peacefully in his Parkville home. Private family memorial.Donations may be made to https://animalrescueinc.networkforgood.com or a check to Animal Rescue Inc, 2 Heritage Farm Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349, Memo: "In Memory of Ronald (Whitey) Dowling".
