Ronald E. Kahn, 76, passed away on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Ann Kahn (nee Frank); children, Wendy (Eric) Espeland and Daniel (Marni) Kahn; brother, Martin (Carole) Kahn; grandchildren, Jakob, Ben, Eathan and Hannah Espeland, Aidan and Aviva Kahn.. He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Bertha Kahn.



A virtual funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7 at 9:30 am. Please click the webcast button to watch the service. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to KSDS Scholarship Fund or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.



