Ronald Elmer Gunther
On October 5, 2020, Ronald Elmer Gunther passed away. He was the beloved husband of Sherian "Sheri" Gunther (née Zwinklis); devoted father of Ronald Lee Gunther and his wife Shelli, Gary Stephen Gunther, and Dwayne Christian Gunther; loving grandfather of Kelley and Katie Gunther; dear brother of Jean Haines, Robert Gunther, and Hazel Beyer, predeceased by four siblings; cherished brother-in-law of Kimberly Gill and Victor Zwinklis.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
