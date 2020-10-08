On October 5, 2020, Ronald Elmer Gunther passed away. He was the beloved husband of Sherian "Sheri" Gunther (née Zwinklis); devoted father of Ronald Lee Gunther and his wife Shelli, Gary Stephen Gunther, and Dwayne Christian Gunther; loving grandfather of Kelley and Katie Gunther; dear brother of Jean Haines, Robert Gunther, and Hazel Beyer, predeceased by four siblings; cherished brother-in-law of Kimberly Gill and Victor Zwinklis.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at



