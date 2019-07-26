|
|
Ron was a 2004 graduate of teen challenge Christian rehab in Rehersburg, PA. He was a certified diesel mechanic...worked for Asplundh tree service. Did various mechanics jobs, rode Harley Davidsons, loved working on cars and driving fast.
He is survived by his true love ex-wife and companion of 19 years.
Amelia Feiler, brother Rick Feiler and his two children.
Son Steven and his two children
Ron was a member of the First Baptist Church in HdeG,Md
Memorial service Aug 3rd at 1pm
@F.B.C. HdeG presiding pastor Ron Smith
