Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
HdeG, MD
Ronald Feiler Notice
Ron was a 2004 graduate of teen challenge Christian rehab in Rehersburg, PA. He was a certified diesel mechanic...worked for Asplundh tree service. Did various mechanics jobs, rode Harley Davidsons, loved working on cars and driving fast.

He is survived by his true love ex-wife and companion of 19 years.

Amelia Feiler, brother Rick Feiler and his two children.

Son Steven and his two children

Ron was a member of the First Baptist Church in HdeG,Md

Memorial service Aug 3rd at 1pm

@F.B.C. HdeG presiding pastor Ron Smith
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019
