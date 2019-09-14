Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
101 Church Lane
Cockeysville, MD
Ronald G. O'Leary


1937 - 2019
Ronald G. O'Leary Notice
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Ronald G. O'Leary age 82 of Timonium. Ron was an avid golfer and a true sports enthusiast. He refereed lacrosse, soccer and basketball and was an active member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. Beloved husband of Gail P. (nee Eades) O'Leary of 59 years; devoted father of Kelley Harrison and her husband Brian, Kevin O'Leary and his wife Mandee and Tim O'Leary; loving grandfather of Brendan and his wife Taylor, Patrick, Gavin, Sean, Madison, Ryan, Kyle, Abby , Caitlin and Andrew; great grandfather of Kiernan, Liam and Rory.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, September 15 from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, on Monday, September 16 beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
