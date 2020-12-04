1/
Ronald Gittings
On December 1, 2020, Ronald Earl Gittings passed away. He was the beloved husband of Lynn Mary Gittings (nee Matejka); devoted father of Sharon Lynn Hanks and her husband Joe, and Susan Renee Gittings; loving grandfather of Wyatt and Evan Hanks, Tyray Pennington, and Zyaire Turner; dear brother of Walter Gittings and his wife Dolores. Also survived by extended family and friends, to include his granddogs Nigel and Gus Gus.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3-5 PM. Due to the current COVID restrictions the funeral service and interment will be private. Those desiring may make a memorial donation in Ronald's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
