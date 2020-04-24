|
Ronald Eugene Grace, 71 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born November 6, 1948 in Aberdeen, MD, he was the son of the late Wilson and Lillian Jordan Grace.
Mr. Grace was an Elder of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, a member of the Maryland Slow Pitch Softball Association Hall of Fame, and was formerly employed as an Artillery Test Director by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD. Other than Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, his family was the most important thing to him. He took special pride in each of his grandsons whom he loved dearly. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his whole family.
Mr. Grace is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Barbara Hartsoe Grace of Port Deposit, MD; daughters, Jennifer Kidd and husband, Ron, of Port Deposit, MD, and Andrea Gross and husband, Adam, of North East, MD; grandchildren, Josh Kidd, Ronnie Kidd, Andrew Kidd, AJ Gross, Jackson Gross; and brother Gerald Grace of Aberdeen, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Grace was preceded in death by his brother, Wilson B. Grace, and sister, Linda Ganal.
All funeral services will be private.
