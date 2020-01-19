Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
On January 16, 2020, Ronald E. Harman, beloved partner of Betty Jane Cook; devoted husband of the late Linda Harman; loving father of Scott Harman and his wife Patti, Todd Harman and his wife Vandy, and Jill Harman Jackson and her husband Ray, Sr.; loving grandfather of Raymond Jackson, Jr., Tyler Harman, Chase Harman, Nicole Jackson-Wolf, Lindsey Harman, Kendall Jackson, Ben Harman, Matt Harman, Chris Harman, Caroline Cook, and Claire Cook; cherished great grandfather of Clara Harman; dear brother of Howard Harman and the late Frances Dexter and David Harman.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, January 23rd, from 5 to 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, MD, on Friday, January 24th, 11 AM. Interment private.

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
