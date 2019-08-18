|
|
Ronald Alan Hay, age 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Helene (nee Albert) , his children Jennifer (Ari) Flaisher, Michael (Nichole) Hay, and Benjamin Hay, grandchildren Libby Flaisher, Jonah Flaisher, Jacob Hay, and Annabelle Hay. He is also survived by his loving brother Gary (Anna) Hay. He was predeceased by his parents, Warren Clifford Hay and Patricia Joan Hay.
Ron was born on August 5, 1950 in Takoma Park, MD, and grew up in the suburbs of Baltimore. Ron graduated from Lansdowne High School and briefly attended CCBC. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, MD for 25 years, where he met the love of his life, Helene. They had 29 wonderful years of marriage.
Due to his thoughtful planning, Ron was able to retire early. He enjoyed his retirement with his wife, children and grandchildren, and was able to enjoy his many hobbies--gardening, swimming, hiking, and cooking. Ron was a loving husband and dedicated brother, father, and grandfather, passing on his love of the Orioles and the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.
Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Ron's life at a memorial service held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:00, at Jefferson Place, 4235 Ericson Road, Ellicott City, MD.
Contributions may be made to: Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park, fpvsp.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019