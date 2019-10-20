|
On October 18, 2019; RONALD HENRY FOSTER; beloved father of Paul Foster (Joanna), David Foster, and Mia McCarthy (Kevin, Sr.); devoted grandfather of Kelsey McCarthy, Benjamin Foster, Joseph Foster, Andrew Foster, and Julia Foster; cherished great grandfather of Cole Hammer, Jacob Hammer, and Champ Foster who is on the way; dear brother of Boyd Foster, Jr. and Bob "Butch" Foster.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be celebrated 1PM, Friday, October 25. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019