Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hurley

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ronald Hurley Notice
Ronald Wendell Hurley, 79 of Laurel, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in 1940 to Harvey S. and Margaret E. (Smith) Hurley. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, a son, a daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son and a brother.Visitation will be on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 noon the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. A graveside service will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD.Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 7001 Johnnycake Road, Suite 204, Windsor Mill MD 21249.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now