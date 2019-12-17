Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Jerome Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Jerome Lewis Notice
On Saturday, December 14, 2019 Ronald J. Lewis, retired Baltimore County Police Sgt. age 81 of White Hall. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Judith (nee Littleton) Lewis of 57 years; devoted father of Pamela C. Reichert and her husband Daniel Reichert; brother of Becky Lee; grandfather of Kyle Lewis Reichert and Corey Garrett Reichert; longtime best friend of Harry Ensor.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, December 18 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19 beginning at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ronald with memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Fraternal Order of Police, 9304 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -