|
|
On Saturday, December 14, 2019 Ronald J. Lewis, retired Baltimore County Police Sgt. age 81 of White Hall. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Judith (nee Littleton) Lewis of 57 years; devoted father of Pamela C. Reichert and her husband Daniel Reichert; brother of Becky Lee; grandfather of Kyle Lewis Reichert and Corey Garrett Reichert; longtime best friend of Harry Ensor.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, December 18 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19 beginning at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ronald with memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Fraternal Order of Police, 9304 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019