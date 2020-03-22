Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
(410) 889-3735
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Jerome Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Jerome Payne Notice
On March 18,2020 Ronald Jerome Payne, devoted husband of 58 years to Donna Payne ( nee Transue); dear father of Robert Payne, his wife Brenda, and Stacy Payne Murray; cherished grandfather of Dylan, Brianna, Ryan, Allison, Kellie and Holly; great grandfather of Jaxson and Addison. Ronnie is also survived by his faithful dog Libby and cat Tulip along with all of his loving nieces and nephew. Ronnie also served our Country as a member of the US Navy.

A celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available at www.burgee-henss-seitz.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -