On March 18,2020 Ronald Jerome Payne, devoted husband of 58 years to Donna Payne ( nee Transue); dear father of Robert Payne, his wife Brenda, and Stacy Payne Murray; cherished grandfather of Dylan, Brianna, Ryan, Allison, Kellie and Holly; great grandfather of Jaxson and Addison. Ronnie is also survived by his faithful dog Libby and cat Tulip along with all of his loving nieces and nephew. Ronnie also served our Country as a member of the US Navy.
A celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available at www.burgee-henss-seitz.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020