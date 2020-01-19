Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Ronald John Mack Sr. Notice
With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Ronald John Mack, Sr. (Sebastian, Florida), at the age of 78. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and passed away on January 15, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles Mack and Ruth Smoot-Mack. He is survived by: his children, Ron Mack, Jr. (Esmeralda) of Margate, FL and Cynthia Mack-Kates of Pasadena, MD; his grandchildren, Samantha Nethen, Jeremy Brosseau, Fernanda Andino and Logan Mack; and his great-grandchildren R.J. and Rivena.

Ronald was born in Baltimore, Maryland. In his more youthful adulthood, he enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping. He lived in the Central Maryland area and Salisbury, Maryland. Ronald worked for the State of Maryland, and upon retirement, he moved to Sebastian, FL where he enjoyed the beach, antique shops and local dining.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday. January 20, 2020, at 6:00 PM, at the Barbara Falowski Funeral Services (300 SW 6th St., Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 33315).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor, to the or the Center for Dementia Research. Arrangements entrusted to Barbara Falowski Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
