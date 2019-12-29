|
|
Ronald John Ridings, Sr., 83, proud New Yorker and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Little Flower Council passed away peacefully on December 15 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary (née Russell). Cherished father of Veronica Ridings, Ron Ridings Jr. (Mary), Mary Alders (Vernon), Eileen Hardin (Mike), and Meg Fletcher (Jon). Treasured grandpa, poppy & muffin man to Michael, Liam, Sarah, Rachel, Elise, Declan, Lauren, Emelia, Kieran, and Mazzy. Dear brother of Joyce McGuinness. In heaven, Ron is joyously reunited with granddaughter Katharine Ridings, grandson Tyler Hardin, mother Frances, Nana, brothers Larry and Tom, brothers-in-law Ed and Bob, sister-in-law Rose. Ron was an avid supporter of youth sports, serving as Athletic Commissioner for Shrine of the Little Flower CYO, coaching many teams to championships, and starting a youth soccer league at St. Isaac Jogues. Ron and his beautiful bride Mary, were the Fred and Ginger of SLF and KOC dances. He shared his love of life with all who knew him including recounting his unforgettable memories of growing up in Hell's Kitchen, New York City. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on January 4, 2020 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Bel Air, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ron Ridings Sr. Memorial Fund for Youth Sports https://tinyurl.com/tdl2btd (on GoFundMe), the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House, or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019