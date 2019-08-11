Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albans Anglican Church
1011 Old Joppa Road
On August 6, 2019 Ronald Gordon Jones passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, beloved husband of Barbara Jean Jones (nee Harter); devoted father of Dawn Jones, Michelle Collins and her husband Patrick, and Amy Onorato and her husband William, Jr.; loving grandfather of Lawrence Fenlock, III, Zachary Fenlock, Tyler and Emily Onorato, dear brother of Donald Jones, cherished nephew of Mildred Murphy, cousin of Nancy Tally and her husband Greg, and uncle of Kristen Tally.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Monday August 19th from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 20th at 10 am at St. Albans Anglican Church, 1011 Old Joppa Road. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ronald's name to the , 114 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901, or Ashley Addiction Treatment, 800 Tydings Ln, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
