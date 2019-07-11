Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Ronald Joseph Cofelice


1949 - 2019
Ronald Joseph Cofelice Notice
On July 9, 2019; RONALD JOSEPH COFELICE; son of Theresa and the late Samuel Cofelice; father of Christy Netreba and husband Nick, and Joshua Cofelice; grandfather of Gina and Joey. Ronald was also survived by many other family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 12 from 6-8PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Saturday, July 13 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment in Crownsville Veteran Cemetery on Wednesday July 17th at 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019
