On October 5, 2019, Ronald Joseph Marsiglia of Westminster, beloved husband of Judy Lynn Marsiglia, devoted father of Bernadette (Jeff) Schwai, and Darlene (Keith) Vaselaros, dear stepfather of Amy (Ian) Selby, and Nick (fiance Kelley Adams) Hill, loving brother of Harry (Linda) Marsiglia, and dear grandfather of Ethan, August, Kaylie, Kiara, Thea and Brianna. He was predeceased by his nephew Harry Marsiglia Jr.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Rd. Finksburg, MD 21048. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10am until the start of the service. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Marriottsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to YES!, Inc., (young onset dementia education and support) c/o Linda Baumler, 12472 SE Plandome Drive, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 or to Calvary UMC at the address above.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2019