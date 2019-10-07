Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
3939 Gamber Rd.
Finksburg, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
3939 Gamber Rd.
Finksburg, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald MARSIGLIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Joseph MARSIGLIA


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Joseph MARSIGLIA Notice
On October 5, 2019, Ronald Joseph Marsiglia of Westminster, beloved husband of Judy Lynn Marsiglia, devoted father of Bernadette (Jeff) Schwai, and Darlene (Keith) Vaselaros, dear stepfather of Amy (Ian) Selby, and Nick (fiance Kelley Adams) Hill, loving brother of Harry (Linda) Marsiglia, and dear grandfather of Ethan, August, Kaylie, Kiara, Thea and Brianna. He was predeceased by his nephew Harry Marsiglia Jr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Rd. Finksburg, MD 21048. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10am until the start of the service. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Marriottsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to YES!, Inc., (young onset dementia education and support) c/o Linda Baumler, 12472 SE Plandome Drive, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 or to Calvary UMC at the address above.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now