Ronald L. Spahn Notice
On April 6, 2019, Ronald L. Spahn, beloved husband of Gail Altman Spahn; devoted father of Jared D. Spahn (Francie Cohen Spahn) and Rachel Spahn McCurdy (Dr. Richard McCurdy, Jr.); dear brother of Manuel "Buddy" (Shelley) Spahn, Elaine "Sugar" (late Joe) Udell and the late Beverly (Melvin) Sober, Ruth (Oscar) Bloom and Shirley Spahn Stoler; adored son of the late Lillian and Samuel Spahn; loving grandfather of Carter and Mason Spahn, Rebecca, Alexandra and Elliot McCurdy.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 9, at 11 am. Interment Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pke, Columbia, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Boys' Latin School Of Maryland, 822 W Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210. In mourning at 12 Overhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Tuesday only, from 4pm-7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
