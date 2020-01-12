|
Charm City lost no small portion of its charm on January 5, 2020, with the passing of Ronald Lalich at age 78. Ron was born in Milwaukee, WI, on February 10, 1941. A graduate of Marquette University, Ron lived with an unmatched passion for life. Known as Milwaukee's "King of the Twist," he married Darlene Drobac in 1967. They had two beloved children, Angelia and Mihailo. Ron embraced his Serbian heritage, successfully running his own Eastern European import store, The Balkan Trading Company. He later pursued his dream of opening his own restaurant, Milo's at the Plaza. However, the lure of adventure proved too strong, eventually leading him from Milwaukee to Arizona and also California, where his dear sister Janja lived. He eventually settled in Phoenix, Maryland, where he spent his final 18 years with many cherished friends. Dancing, painting, singing, acting, driving for the Ford Proving Grounds: Ron thrived on new experiences, romance, friendship, and laughter. He was a true classic, known for his dapper dress, stylish cars, and handwritten letters. Ron lived and loved so fully, it's perhaps no surprise that his heart wore out first. He suffered a cardiac arrest on the first day of our new decade and moved on to his next great adventure on January 5, 2020, with family and friends by his side. Ron was preceded in death by father Mihailo "Milo" Lalich and mother Helen (Smiljanich) Lalich, and sister Nancy. He is survived by former wife Darlene Lalich, daughter Angelia Lalich, son Mihailo Lalich, daughter-in-law Jennifer (Mattern) Lalich, sister Janja Lalich, aunt Darlene Roberts, grandsons Ilya, Aleksandar, and Miles Lalich, granddaughter Leia Lalich, and step-granddaughters Sophie and Hannah Lane. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th. Please contact Jacksonville Senior Center, 410-887-8208, for details. In lieu of gifts, donations or flowers may be sent to the Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605A Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, MD, 21131.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020