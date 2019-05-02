On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Ronald E. Lapinski, beloved husband of Ruth E. Lapinski (nee Brown) for 34 years; loving father of Michelle Paciotti & her husband Frank, Kerrie Mell & her husband Andy, Janie Marie, Kenneth Dwayne, Frederick Henry & his wife Kim, and the late Clint James; loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren; dear brother of Ray & his wife Betty, Queenie, Jacky & her husband Neil, Dawn & her husband Rick, and the late Andy and his wife Joan. Ronald was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, his canine best friend of 19 years Snoopy, and other family & friends in Baltimore, Oklahoma, and Arizona. Ronald was an avid fisherman, a semi-pro gambler, and an extreme couponer. He spent his spare time traveling cross country, antiquing and beating everyone at cards. He is very loved and will be dearly missed by many. Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 11 A.M. Interment at Sacred Heart of Jesus to follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Ronald's honor be made to both St. Jude's & the Maryland ASPCA. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019