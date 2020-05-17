On May 13, 2020, Ronald Lee Helmick, beloved husband of Mary Helmick; loving father of Ronald Helmick, II, Jennifer Helmick and Amanda Martin. He is also survived by five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society 100 Painters Mill Road Ste. 400 Owings Mills, Maryland 21117. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.