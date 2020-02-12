|
|
Ronald Lee 'Ronnie P' Pyle, 54, of Nottingham, PA passed away on January 28, 2020 after a battle with a short illness. Ronnie was born at Harford Memorial hospital on January 23,1966. He is survived and will be missed by his mother Carol Pyle; sister Kimberly Romig and nephew Christopher Romig, all of Nottingham, PA. A son Josh Moudy of NM. Aunts Gail Pyle of Havre De Grace, MD and Nora of FL. Ronnie is preceded in death by his Father Frank Pyle.
In 1984, Ronnie Graduated from Harford Vo-tech. Shortly after in the mid 1980's Ronnie served in the United States Army. Ronnie greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as watching NASCAR and the Baltimore Ravens. Ronnie also had a passion for motorcycles and fishing. Ronnie was always proud of his hard work and loved to help feed the local motorcyclists that would come through the weekends for the beautiful Conowingo scenery. Ronnie was a long time Mason with Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Union of Local 12.
A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at 11am-2pm on February 15, 2020 from Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020