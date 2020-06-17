Ronald Lee "Ron" Wasserman Jr.
1958 - 2020
Ronald Lee "Ron" Wasserman, Jr., age 61, of Sykesville, MD, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Brinton Woods Health Care Center in Sykesville, MD.

Ron was born December 10, 1958 in Baltimore, MD, survived by Father Ronald Lee Wasserman, Sr., and wife Nancy of Marriottsville, MD and preceded in death by Mother Mary E. Wasserman (nee Popp).

Ron was employed by Curtis Engine & Equipment, Inc. as a Technician.

Brother of David and Donald Wasserman and their families.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Diabetes Research Institute.

Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
1 entry
June 16, 2020
What a shock, so sorry!
John Brady
Family
