Ronald J. Levasseur, Sr. 83, of LaVale, Md. passed away May 26, 2020. Born in Baltimore, May 9, 1937. Son of George and Martha ( Callegary ) Levasseur. Survived by his Wife Linda W. Buckel. Also survived by Sons Ronald J.Levasseur, Jr.. Carpendale, WV., Keith L. Levasseur, Cumberland, Md. Brothers, George B.( Sally ) Levasseur, Jr. JD, Carpendale, WV., William R. ( Joanne )Levasseur, Sr. JD., Timonium, Md. and Sister, Lucille ( Bill ) Witherspoon, Myrtle Beach, SC. Also survived by many Nieces, Nephews. Ronald graduated from Calvert Hall College High School, 1955, University of Baltimore, School of Law, 1966. Served in U. S. Army, Battery A, 101st Airborne Infantry Division, 1956-58, then 4 years U.S. Army Reserves. Practiced Law in Baltimore until the 1980's then moved his practice to Cumberland, Md. Funeral services provided by Scarpelli Funeral Home, Cumberland, Md. ( scarpellifh.com, Condolences, Obituary) Memorial services in the near future, with interment at the Maryland State Veterans Cemetery at Rocky Gap.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa
108 Virginia Ave
Cumberland, MD 21502
(301) 724-4600
