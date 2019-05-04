On May 2, 2019, Ronald Jerome Lippa went to see his Savior face to face. For sixty years, he was the beloved husband of Catherine A. Lippa (nee Bonarrigo). He was the devoted father of Deborah Desmone and her husband John, Catherine Mitchell and her husband James, Jeffrey Lippa, Julie Kahl and her husband Robert and Timothy Lippa and his wife Catherine; loving father-in-law of Lisa Lippa; wonderful grandfather of Dina, Alex, Timmy, Justine, Duncan, Delaney, Grant, Nick and Ellie; loving brother of Jerome and his wife Joanne, John and his wife Rose, Gary and his wife Donna, Craig and his wife Peggy Lippa and Cheryl Ritter; dear brother-in-law of Francis and Patty, Timothy, Thomas, Mary Virginia and Rita Bonarrigo. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Saturday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left at: Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary