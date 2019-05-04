Home

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Ronald Lippa Notice
On May 2, 2019, Ronald Jerome Lippa went to see his Savior face to face. For sixty years, he was the beloved husband of Catherine A. Lippa (nee Bonarrigo). He was the devoted father of Deborah Desmone and her husband John, Catherine Mitchell and her husband James, Jeffrey Lippa, Julie Kahl and her husband Robert and Timothy Lippa and his wife Catherine; loving father-in-law of Lisa Lippa; wonderful grandfather of Dina, Alex, Timmy, Justine, Duncan, Delaney, Grant, Nick and Ellie; loving brother of Jerome and his wife Joanne, John and his wife Rose, Gary and his wife Donna, Craig and his wife Peggy Lippa and Cheryl Ritter; dear brother-in-law of Francis and Patty, Timothy, Thomas, Mary Virginia and Rita Bonarrigo. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Saturday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2019
