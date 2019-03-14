Ronald Benner Nolt, son of the late Wilmer R. Nolt and Rosene Benner Nolt passed away on March 9, 2019.He was born in Leola, PA on October 14, 1940, and grew up on a farm in Denver, PA. In 1958 he graduated from Cocalico High School in Denver, PA.He was a 1969 graduate of New York University and a 1973 graduate of Johns Hopkins University. He continued his studies at University of Maryland where he earned the degree of Juris Doctor in 1978.He was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation, later Northrop Grumman, for 37 years, first working as a design engineer and later was in management.He was active in Crossroads Church of the Nazarene where he served on the Church Leadership Board, in Childrens' Ministries, and as a Sunday School Teacher.Ronald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helen Hess Nolt; two children, Karen Jacobs of Woodbine; Dana Garrett and her husband Timothy of Ellicott City; two grandchildren, Andrew Garrett and Nathan Garrett; his brother, Dr. Marvin Nolt and wife Delores of Ephrata, PA; a sister, Carolyn Snader and husband Paul of Ephrata, PA.A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 AM at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mount View Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 2750 Rogers Avenue, Ellicott City, MD 21043, with a Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon at the church. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary