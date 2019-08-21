|
|
On August 19, 2019, Ronald Peter Liszewski, 76, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Pamela S. Liszewski; devoted father of Christopher R. Liszewski (Janice), Melissa L. Liszewski, Stacy L. Arthur (Christian) and Christopher R. Lesniewski (Erica), dear brother of Gale I. Bieniek and Thomas E. Liszewski. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Ronald's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 24 & Rt. 23), Forest Hill on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Christian Wake Service at 7:30 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, 10:00 A.M. at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air. Interment Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfueralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019