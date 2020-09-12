1/1
Ronald R. McCready Sr.
1951 - 2020
Ronald R. McCready Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in Kingsville, MD surrounded by the ones he loves most. Ron was born on July 2, 1951 in New Castle, PA to the late James Arthur and Bertha Mae McCready (nee Murphy). He will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at the family cemetery in PA.

He is survived by his amazing wife of 43 years, Carole (nee McGonigle), son Rusty and wife Maria, daughter Kelly (Rawleigh) and husband Brian, 6 amazing grandchildren; Kaylee, Eric, Jaxon, Landon, Owen and Jordan, his brother Jimmy and his wife Sue, his brother Rick and his wife Connie, and sister Debbie and her husband Mert, along with nieces Melanie Gargano, Stacy Alcide, Carly McCready and their families.

Ron was a man of few words who loved so deeply and continues to show us it from above. He loved playing Baseball, which would later become fast-pitch softball, Wampum PA, researching family history, all things politics and anything that included his grandkids. What Ron enjoyed most was his time with his incredible wife Carole.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Ryan Foundation (7 Over Ridge Court Kingsville, MD 21087). A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Merten Kerr
