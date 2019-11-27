Home

New Covenant Fellowship
8624 Phoenix Dr
Manassas, VA 20110
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
New Covenant Fellowship
8624 Phoenix Drive
Manassas, VA
Ronald Rinebold


1954 - 2019
Ronald Rinebold Notice
Born on October 28th, 1954 in Bath, New York, to Lewis Allen Rinebold and Margurete Wilson Rinebold, Ronald Allen Rinebold grew up in rural upstate New York.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, JoEllen DeHart Rinebold; stepsons, Richard S. DeHart and Robert E. DeHart, Mary Ellen Rinebold, daughter Jennifer and son Scott.

Ron started his career at National Semiconductor and later transitioned to Hitachi where he supported US government offices in Baltimore and other locations. Ron was retired from Hitachi at the time of his death.

A memorial service is being held at New Covenant Fellowship, 8624 Phoenix Drive, Manassas, Virginia at 2:00 PM on Saturday November 30th, 2019
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
