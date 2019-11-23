Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Ronald Sherman Notice
Ronald Steven Sherman, of Sterling Virginia, passed away on November 21, 2019, at the age of 65. He is survived by his loving mother, Dorothy (Late Sheldon) Sherman, siblings, Dan Sherman and Roz (Len) Rus, nieces and nephews, Jay (Archana) Sherman, Barret Rus and Janna Rus, Great nieces and nephews, Maya and Dillon Sherman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 24 at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. In mourning at 15 Cornfield Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136,Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Univ. of MD Medical System (UMMS) Foundation, Shock Trauma Center Critical Care Tower, 110 South Paca Street, 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Chabad of Tysons at www.chabadtysons.com. In mourning at 15 Cornfield Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following the interment Sunday and beginning at 1 pm Monday with services at 7 pm Sunday and Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2019
